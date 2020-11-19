Actress, singer, and Broadway star Christy Carlson Romano takes us down 90’s memory lane

HOUSTON – Taking one look at Christy Carlson Romano is like instantly taking a walk down memory lane.

The Emmy-nominated actress, singer, and Broadway star is probably best known for her most as Ren Stevens from Disney Channel’s ‘Even Stevens,’ but Christy is as busy as ever these days.

She runs an exciting YouTube channel, hosts a new cooking series with her husband, and her family recently made their big move to the Lone Star State.

Her popular online series called “Christy’s Kitchen Throwback,” is filled with 90′s nostalgia as she invites guests and old co-stars like Jodi Sweeten, (Full House) and Will Friedle, (Boy Meets World) among many others.

Christy and her husband also have a digital cooking series “Bucket List Bistro,” which features international dishes and recipes from their “Travel Bucket List”, inspired by being stuck working at home due to COVID-19 while being a parents to their two daughters, Isabella and Sophia.