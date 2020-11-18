Jog off that Thanksgiving meal for a good cause with the virtual BakerRipley Houston Turkey Trot

HOUSTON – The BakerRipley Houston Turkey Trot is a yearly tradition that takes place during Thanksgiving Day to help raise money to bring resources, education and connection to emerging neighborhoods. This year, they’re going virtual! BakerRipley Assistant Director of Communication Fred Goodall and BakerRipley Marketing & Events Manager Holly Brock share more details on how you can participate from your neighborhood.
