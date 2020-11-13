Celebrating National Happy Hour Day with some craft cocktails for a cause

HOUSTON – If there’s one holiday that the Houston Life team loves to celebrate, it’s National Happy Hour Day!

When that happy hour bell rings later, stop by Eighteen36 in River Oaks to try some of their craft cocktails for a cause.

Their head mixologist Josh Saphier created Lauren Kelly a custom cocktail that will be available through December 1st!

When you order Lauren’s custom drink called the ‘Spritz de Fleurs,’ you help give back as well! A portion of the proceeds will help us support Candlelighters, a Houston based non-profit that helps support the families of children with cancer.

Plus, on December 1st, (which is also Giving Tuesday) Eighteen36 will be giving 5% of all profits (drinks AND food) from the entire day to Candlelighters.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance was founded by families of children with cancer FOR families of children with cancer; to be a light in the darkness. They help provide emotional, educational, and practical support to families of children with cancer.

Watch and see how they created Lauren’s sparkly cocktail!