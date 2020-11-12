Houston mother and son duo pitch creative idea on Shark Tank

HOUSTON – Mother and son team Manuel Rojas and Grace loves to have a great time and decided to knock it up a level and create huge foam hats that can match any theme or event calling the local business “Foam Party Hats”!

On Friday, November 13, 2020, the pair will pitch their concept on season 12 of the popular reality show “Shark Tank” where business owners pitch their idea to the executives also known as the sharks. The sharks will decide if they want to venture capital funding to that business.

They have an online shop that specializes in manufacturing high quality handmade foam hats, wig and headbands for weddings, corporate events, birthdays or any type of celebration/event. If you would like to kick your party or event up a notch, visit them by clicking here.