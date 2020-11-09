The Texas Music Project launches virtual concert series benefitting Texas Children’s Hospital

HOUSTON – There’s an exciting new virtual musical experience that just launched called ‘Sunday Sessions,’ and it features some super talented Texas-based artists.

Michael Clay and his team at the Texas Music Project have put together this virtual concert series that also benefits the Texas Children’s Hospital’s Music Heals Program.

The concert series will stream weekly on Sundays through the end of the year with a different artist each week. Those artists include: Remy Reilley, Jon Christopher Davis, Jennifer Perryman, Polydogs, Maylee Thomas Band, Katrina Cain, Salvation From Sundown, Griffin Tucker, and Hayley Orrantia.

