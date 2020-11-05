Local doctor shares treatment options for epilepsy patients

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know that epilepsy is the second most common neurological disorder behind stroke? Besides medication, there are other treatments that can help patients control their seizures. Dr. Samden Lhatoo discusses Memorial Hermann’s unique program that offers treatment and diagnoses of both pediatric and adult epilepsy patients.

Dr. Lhatoo is a director of Texas Comprehensive Epilepsy Program UTHealth Neurosciences, a professor with McGovern Medical School The University Of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and the director of epilepsy for Memorial Hermann.