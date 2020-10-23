ATTENTION PSL LOVERS: Houston Halloween blogger shares scary good coffee recipe

HOUSTON – For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: PSL season! But, have you tried the quarantine craze called dalgona coffee? The trendy caffeinated beverage is a fluffy whipped drink that’s taken the internet by storm. Spooky Little Halloween Founder Miranda Enzor came up with her own unique recipe that brings the best of both worlds together.

“I have to stop and admit, I am not a fan of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the classic Starbucks drink,” said Enzor. “But I’m determined to find a pumpkin coffee I love, and today’s recipe is way up there on the list.”

Dalgona coffee started as a TikTok trend that quickly exploded on social media due to its unique visual impact. The drink is fairly easy to make, calling for equal parts instant coffee, sugar and hot water and then blending with a mixer until it reaches its signature fluffy texture. The coffee whip is then dolloped onto a cup of cold dairy or non-dairy milk of the drinker’s choosing.

“It was different. Instant coffee has a unique taste, but it definitely satisfied the cravings I was having for thick, creamy lattes,” said Enzor. “I fell in love and immediately wondered how I could make a Halloween version.”

And that she did. If you want to try sharpening your barista skills, see Enzor’s full recipe for Pumpkin Whipped Coffee below. It’s sure to be your new fall fave.

PUMPKIN WHIPPED COFFEE

Spooky Little Halloween Founder Miranda Enzor shares her recipe for Pumpkin Whipped Coffee. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

2 Tbs. instant coffee

2 Tbs. sugar

2 Tbs. hot water

1 c. milk

2 Tbs. canned pumpkin

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. maple syrup



Directions:

Combine canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl Stir until spices are absorbed into the pumpkin Add milk to pumpkin mixture and stir to combine Add syrup and stir to combine For best taste, place plastic wrap over bowl and chill pumpkin milk overnight In a glass mixing bowl, combine instant coffee, sugar and hot water Whip with a hand mixer until the mixture is the consistency of meringue Pour pumpkin milk into your serving glass Using a spatula, spoon whipped coffee mixture onto the top of the pumpkin milk Top with Halloween sprinkles and enjoy!

To connect with Miranda Enzor, visit the Spooky Little Halloween website.

