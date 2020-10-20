Local ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant David Wright talks competition, buzzers, and love of cake

HOUSTON – ‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns to a brand-new night here on KPRC 2, moving to Wednesday’s at 8 p.m.

Tomorrow night is the second and final round of the semi-finals, where competitors will face up to ten brutal obstacles…including the Dizzying Corkscrew, the Salmon Ladder, and the iconic Warped Wall.

Get ready to cheer on local competitor, Houstonian David Wright, as he takes on the massive course in tomorrow night’s new episode.

If you are the ultimate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ fan, don’t forget to enter to win some great swag from the show!

All you have to do is head to click2houston.com and enter to win. The contest is open now and will close tomorrow night after 'American Ninja Warrior 'ends.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with David about the experience, and what fans can expect from tomorrow night’s new episode.