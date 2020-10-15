Houston fashion blogger shares 3 ways to style the comeback fanny pack

HOUSTON – In fashion everything old is new again, but sometimes we may need a little guidance on putting a modern spin on things. Styles of Houston founder Ryne Williams shared three ways to stay on trend with a comeback accessory - the fanny pack.

“[It’s] a comeback fashion accessory that’s great for road trips, everyday fashion and is so convenient,” said Williams.

“I love her outfit, but the snakeskin fanny pack from Zara is what makes the outfit. It shows that fanny packs come in many different colors and styles.”

To get this look, try pairing solid, contrasting neutrals with an animal print fanny pack to make the piece really pop. If you’re like Courtney Zavala, you know animal prints ARE a neutral. Go wild!

“A high-end formal look. Her gold dress speaks for itself...I love how she complements it with the white heels and finishes it off with the white fanny pack.”

To get this look, try choosing a bold metallic outfit that makes a statement. Streamline the rest of your look with simple, minimal and matching accessories. You’re golden!

“That over-the-shoulder look is undefeated. The contrast - the black on the white and the gray - that outfit is amazing. ”

To get this look, aim for comfortable two-piece suit with light material. Keep it casual with a simple white tee and kicks. A sleek black fanny pack and a classic time piece will complete the ensemble. Work it!

For the full feature, watch the video above. To connect with Ryne Williams, visit the Styles of Houston website.