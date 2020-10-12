Houston rapper Paul Wall talks new music, the Houston Astros, and infamous grillz

HOUSTON – There are certain people who are proud to call Houston home, and then there are people who are VERY PROUD to call Houston home…like rapper PAUL WALL.

The Houston native, aka the People’s Champ, aka the Ice Man, is known for showing big love for his city, and now he’s back with some new music that definitely represents his H-Town roots.

Last month Paul celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of his debut album, ‘The People’s Champ,’ by releasing a new album called ‘Subculture.’

Along with the album’s release, fans can also get a special behind the scenes look at what it was like to record it by watching ‘Red Bull Studio Sessions: The Paul Wall Edition.’

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Paul about his new music, cheering on the Houston Astros, his infamous grillz, and lots more.