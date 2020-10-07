Check out the newest exhibit at the Houston Zoo, South America’s ‘Pantanal’

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is excited to debut their newest exhibit, South America’s ‘Pantanal,’ which opens to the public on October 10th.

‘Pantanal’ highlights animals that the Zoo is protecting in the wild, including a jaguar, tapirs, giant anteaters, coscoroba swans, and more.

Plus, for the first time at the Houston Zoo, guests can see giant river otters! (and they are the cutest!)

By visiting the Houston Zoo and their beautiful new exhibit, you’re also helping to save these animals in the wild.

You must reserve your visit online at houstonzoo.org.