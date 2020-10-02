Safe ways to enjoy Halloween around Houston during COVID-19

HOUSTON – Due to the pandemic, for many families Halloween will look completely different this year.

For those ghosts and goblins who do want to partake in the celebrations in a safe way, there are great options all over town to enjoy.

Amanda Sorena, contributor at parenting app and website Mommy Nearest, shared 5 activities where you can have fun and lift your spirits, while social distancing.

Check out Sorena’s recommendations below.

1. GO PUMPKIN PICKING AT DEWBERRY FARM

Dewberry Farm (Dewberry Farm Facebook Page)

With plenty of space to spread out and pumpkins ready to be taken home, Dewberry Farm is a great option this season. They also have a corn maze and several outdoor kids' activities.

To complete your Halloween experience, stop by their “Pumpkin Hollar Barn,” where you can see hundreds of carved and lighted pumpkins.

COVID-19 measures: Advanced reservations are required this year, so please book online before going. Masks required for indoor farm buildings.

Cost: Tickets range from approximately $17 to $33 depending on the time you go and your age. There are discounts for seniors, military and first responders, as well as groups. Children two and under are free.

For more information: click here.

2. VISIT A KID-FRIENDLY HAUNTED HOUSE AT KEMAH BOARDWALK

"Little Boo Haunted Fun House" at Kemah Boardwalk (Landry's)

The Kemah Boardwalk celebrates Halloween annually with Boo on the Boardwalk, a free event happening every weekend in October filled with family-friendly activities including spooky crafts, a balloon artist, trick or treating, a magic show, creepy creatures (snakes and more) and live music.

If you have little ones, don’t miss the “Little Boo Haunted Fun House,” decorated with spooky décor to get them into the Halloween spirit.

COVID-19 measures: Only one group at a time will be allowed through the “Little Boo Haunted Fun House.” One actor will serve as a guide and will always be in mask and gloves.

Cost: The “Little Boo Haunted Fun House” is $5 a person, however, various other boardwalk activities have different fees, so check their website for additional details.

For more information: click here.

3. CHECK OUT A SOCIALLY DISTANCED TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT AT A LOCAL CHURCH

St Luke's drive tru event (St. Luke's United Methodist Church)

Two local churches are planning socially distanced Trunk or Treats, but in two different styles Both churches also have pumpkin patches accessible for quick outdoor family photos, which makes them great spots for Halloween fun.

St. Philip’s United Methodist Church will have a safe, fun, evening “Trunk or Treatin”' with treats, games and music at their parking lot with socially distanced cars to treat at.

The event will take place on Oct.31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will have a drive-thru style approach to their Halloween celebration with families stopping at various themed trunk stations to pick up treats and surprises. Families are encouraged to dress up and dress up their cars, too. Plus, they will have a free photo booth at the end of the route to capture the fun against their Halloween backdrop.

The event is happening Saturday, October 25th from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 measures: Remember to mask up for both events. For the St. Luke’s event, you will be in your car. For the St Philip’s celebration, cars will be parked every other spot and they ask that only one family at a time visit each car.

Cost: Free

For more information about St. Philip’s United Methodist Church, click here.

For more information about St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, click here.

4. VISIT HALLOWEEN TOWN AT SUGAR LAND’S CONSTELLATION FIELD

Halloween Town at Constellation Field (Halloween Town (Sugar Land Skeeters))

Head out to the Sugar Land Skeeters' baseball park for this annual event happening on Halloween, from 4-8 p.m.

You can expect candy, a costume parade for kids, over-sized games and so much more fun. You can stick around for a family-friendly Halloween movie on their giant video board.

COVID-19 measures: This is an outdoor event where masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Temperatures will be taken at the gates and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the ballpark. Vendors will be using masks and gloves and all candy will be pre-packaged.

Cost: $5 kids (ages 4-12), $7 for adults (13 and up). Kids under age 3 are free.

For more information: click here.

5. WATCH A HALLOWEEN MOVIE AT A DRIVE-IN THEATER

Rooftop Cinema at Sawyer Yards (Rooftop Cinema Club)

Rooftop Cinema at Sawyer Yards has 2 showings at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m of some of our favorite Halloween classics like “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice” and “Ghostbusters.” Check out their website for times and dates.

COVID-19 measures: You’re in your own car, which makes it a safe experience. Your exact parking spot is assigned on a first-come-first-served basis upon your arrival. Plus, you are welcome to bring your own food and drinks, but they also offer food and beverage on-site, with contactless order and pick-up.

Cost: $35 a car for a central view and $28 for a side view.

For more information: click here.

Mommy Nearest has become an excellent source for parents looking for information on things to do with kids during the coronavirus crisis.

For more ideas, or to connect with Mommy Nearest, click here.