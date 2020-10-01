Thumbs up or down? KPRC 2’s Amy Davis gets Courtney and Derrick in on the ‘Test it Tuesday’ fun

HOUSTON – You know consumer expert, Amy Davis as the resource to help you save time and money.

Whether she’s sharing tips on how to help you save money on your next grocery trip, cell phone bill, or checking account, she’s always on top of it all.

You are also probably familiar with her “Test it Tuesday” segments.

FUN FACT: She’s tested 175 products for this segment since 2015!

Now, she’s getting Derrick and Courtney in on the fun!

Here’s what they’re testing:

THE EGG SITTER SUPPORT CUSHION

The makers of the Egg Sitter Seat Cushion claim it conforms to your shape and absorbs the pressure so well you can sit on an egg without breaking it. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

EZEGGS

EZ Eggs claims it can peel up to three eggs in under 10 seconds. Consumer expert Amy Davis tested the product at home.🥚 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Got a product you would love for Amy to test? Send her an email to adavis@kprc.com.

If you loved this segment and would like to see more like this one, keep up with Amy’s “Test it Tuesday” segments on Youtube, HERE.