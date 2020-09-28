Inside Houston’s Art Of The World Gallery for Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON – September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Art of the World Gallery is currently showcasing the art of five different Hispanic artists.

Stop into the gallery, which is located located in River Oaks, to see pieces from Lita Cabellut, Fernando Botero, Oswaldo Vigas, Wifredo Lam, and Oscar Saborío.

Their current main exhibition is Lita Cabellut’s ‘The Colors That Remain.’ She is best known for beautiful large pieces, that capture her subjects in different moments and emotions.

The Art of the World Gallery is free to the public, but they also have a partnership with Artika where $500 from any book sales from Lita Cabellut and Fernando Botero goes straight to supporting the Houston art community and local artists.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the gallery’s art advisor, Rebecca Rios, about the beautiful pieces they have to see and purchase.