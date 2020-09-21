Holocaust Museum Houston debuts “Mandela: Struggle For Freedom” exhibition

HOUSTON – Holocaust Museum Houston aims to educate future generations, by teaching them about the past.

The museum is home to four permanent powerful galleries, and two changing exhibits, including the U.S. premiere of the “Mandela: Struggle For Freedom” exhibit on view now through January 3rd.

- Holocaust Museum Houston opened its doors in 1996 and it’s ranked as the Nation’s 4th largest Holocaust museum

Visitors can experience 40 artifacts that include the tiny cell where Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in prison, a giant 22-foot long by 9-foot tall armored vehicle, make a virtual protest poster, enter a secret apartment for freedom fighters forced underground.

People can visit the exhibit for free during the museum’s Human Rights Expo, featuring 9 local

human rights organizations. You will need to register for a time slot to see the Mandela Exhibit that day, and you can do so at HMH.ORG, or by calling 713-942-8000.

Watch as Houston Life reporters Lauren Kelly and Joe Sam speak to Holocaust Museum Houston CEO, Kelly Zúñiga about all the museum has to offer.