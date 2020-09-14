Houston nutritionist shares 4 alternatives to IV vitamin drips

HOUSTON – From boosting the body’s immune system to improving energy levels, the advantages of getting a vitamin IV drips are huge.

However, not everyone has access to iv vitamin therapy.

Krystal Hammett, certified nutritionist with Alternative Wellness Solutions, shares other ways you can get these benefits.

1. EAT THE RAINBOW

Girl holding vegan, detox Buddha bowl (iStock)

“By eating a whole food diet of fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, healthy fats and lean protein we are providing our bodies with a vast variety of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids. I encourage you to eat seasonally and eat foods of all different colors so that you can the benefits each food has to offer,” said Hammett.

“Let’s look at what is in the popular Meyers Cocktail Vitamin IV for example, it is made up of magnesium, calcium, vitamin C and a B-complex. To gain similar benefits, consider 1 cup of red peppers which provides over 1.5 times your daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Black beans can provide you with a healthy dose of magnesium. Dark green leafy veggies and broccoli are excellent sources of calcium and yellow egg yolk and orange salmon can provide your body with an excellent doses of B vitamins,” she said.

2. DRINK FRESH COLD-PRESSED JUICES AND SMOOTHIES

Plastic bottles of cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, white plate with mini carrots, kiwi and oranges. (iStock)

“One of the greatest benefits of vitamin IV’s is that it gives your body a quick push, flooding your body with nutrients. Drinking fresh cold pressed juices and smoothies can offer a similar benefit since they really pack a punch. 1 16-oz cold pressed juice contains 3-4 pounds of fruits and veggies,” said Hammett, who also suggest making a smoothie a home, or picking up fresh juice from your local juice bar for convenience.

“Try all the different flavors they have to offer to gain maximum benefit. You can even try a 1-5-day juice cleanse to really hit the reset button and provide your body with nutrients,” she said.

3. GET PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

Woman on her balcony enjoying the sun (iStock)

“The sun provides us with the all-important vitamin, vitamin D. Vitamin D3 is vastly important for our immune system and bone health, it also supports healthy moods and even helps to combat cancer and heart disease That’s why it’s important to get some sunshine!. Get outside and exercise or enjoy time laying out and relaxing in the sun. It costs nothing. The goal is 30 minutes a day,” said Hammett.

4. TAKE NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS

Suplements (sirMarcinos)

“You can take oral vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids to gain tremendous health benefits. Even if you are receiving vitamin IV treatments, you will still want to supplement between treatments to gain maximum benefit. Not all nutritional supplements are created equal, so seek out a nutritionist, dietitian, chiropractor or functional medicine doctor who can provide you with proven and effective professional brand supplements so that you can gain maximum benefits,” said Hammett.

“A basic regimen that I like to recommend is a high-quality multi-vitamin, vitamin D3 with K2, magnesium and a professional strength probiotic. Of course, specific regimens can be tailored to you based on your needs and goals,” she said.

To connect with Hammett, click here.