NBC ‘Superstore’ actress Lauren Ash seeking Houston pet lovers for ‘Strut Your Mutt’ day

HOUSTON – Calling all pet lovers!

NBC ‘Superstore’ actress Lauren Ash may be best known as ‘Dina’ on the hit show, but now she’s asking Houston pet lovers to step up and save lives for the Best Friends Animal Society’s virtual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ day.

The actress is the spokesperson for the annual event, which will take place virtually on Oct. 24.

Participants can register to raise funds for Best Friends Animal Society in Houston or another local Houston animal welfare organization of their choice to help save the lives of dogs and cats across the country “I am so honored to be asked to be the spokesperson for Strut Your Mutt this year because I am so passionate about the work Best Friends does. I deeply believe that together we CAN and MUST make America no-kill by 2025 and I am excited that I can play a part in helping make that happen,” Ash said. Participating Houston groups in this year’s Best Friends Strut Your Mutt include:

- Houston Pets Alive!

- K-9 Angels Rescue

- Rescued Pets Movement

- Rock-A-Bully and Friends Rescue

- Special Pals

- Best Friends in Houston

To learn more or to register for Strut Your Mutt, visit www.strutyourmutt.org.

Watch Lauren Kelly and Lauren Ash talk about the big upcoming event.