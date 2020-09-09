HOUSTON – Meet the Houstonian who has written 5 books since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

Living in a COVID world has probably affected every single person in one way or another.

If you’ve found yourself with some extra time on your hands, have you put it to good use?

Well there’s one Houstonian who has put her best foot forward during this entire pandemic.

Award-winning creative writer, author and mother of 4, Nkem Denchukwu has written 12 books since 2012 and 5 just since the pandemic began.

Author Nkem DenChukwu (Author Nkem DenChukwu)

In the last eight years, Nkem has written eleven books that speak to all ages in many ways. The younger generations learn from what they see, read, and hear. So, she writes to empower, educate, inform, inspire, and nurture them.

Nkem brought her Igbo-Nigerian culture with her when she moved to the U.S. 26 years ago.

Since 2012, as a filmmaker, she has produced eleven independent films, and as an author, she has written 12 books, and coaches aspiring writers in any way she can.

HER LATEST BOOK: “PUT ME IN YOUR SHOES”

"Put Me In Your Shoes" ("Put Me In Your Shoes")

“Put Me In Your Shoes” is a book written with every child, teen, and adults in mind. It’s a book that sheds lights on racism, and the importance of unity, kindness and one love. We each have the positive power to change our thoughts and actions in the present, but not in the past. Remember, children learn from what they see and hear. Be a good role model. Childhood orientation is everything. Mold a child’s mind in a way that he/she will always remember all the good that matters. When you raise a child well, then, you would have raised a teen/young adult/a man/a woman that practices self-love and kindness, and be the best version of themselves.