Make your home more appealing with these 4 easy updates

HOUSTON – September is a time to settle into a routine and start preparing your pad to spend more time inside.

And to help you enhance the look and feel of your indoor space, Kathryn Emery, home improvement & lifestyle expert, shares great updates you can do for a more inviting and appealing home.

Emery has the latest finds to refresh your home and a few items to make projects not feel like a chore.

1. CHANGE OUT THE CABINET HARDWARE

Liberty Hardware Adjusta-Pull knobs (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Liberty Hardware Adjusta-Pull knobs

Available: Here

It’s the simplest way to update your kitchen or bathroom, and with these pull knobs you can transition from standard size pulls to a longer or unique length without having to drill new holes.

“Get a new look with no hassle! This is a great solution for cabinets and furniture with non-standard spaced holes, as you can easily adjust to any size, including a longer length without having to drill any holes, or repair existing exposed ones. They come in two styles and 3 trendy finishes: Champagne Bronze, Satin Nickel, and Matte Black,” said Emery.

2. USE PAINT TO ENHANCE ANY ROOM OF THE HOUSE

Cut N Edge Paint Brush (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Cut N Edge Paint Brush

Available: Here

This paint brush accessory allows for clean paint lines as well as edging and cutting without tape.

“Painting is the easiest way to update the look and feel of any room, it’s a project you can do in one weekend. Look for products that help get the project done quicker with less steps. I have a way for you to say goodbye to painters' tape which is one of the most daunting tasks in painting.” said Emery.

“You simply lock it in over any brush and it controls the bristles to deliver the right amount of paint. It also comes with a side comb to help get paint out of brush when cleaning under water,” she explained.

3. UPGRADE TO MOTORIZED BLINDS

Levolor Motorized Blinds (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Levolor Motorized Blinds

Available: Here

Motorize your window coverings to achieve the right amount of light and privacy at any time of day with the simple click of their app or remote control. You can even pre-program window coverings to open at the time you want to wake up.

“I love great blinds, especially cellular shades because you can control how much light comes in. And then add a remote/app feature with motorization, so can adjust your blinds, shades, and shutters with just a simple click, is just genius. Use it as an alarm clock to get the day going at the time you want to wake” said Emery.

4. CLEAN EASIER WITH A CORDLESS SYSTEM

Cordless Vacuum Hoover ONE PWR (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Hoover ONE PWR

Available: Here

Your house will look spotless after vacuuming with a cordless system with a full set of multi-purpose tools that allows you to clean larger messes, using the same powerful Lithium-Ion battery. It picks up pet hair and dirt from carpets and hard floors

“When you are cleaning, cut the cord! Don’t get tangled anymore vacuuming, and better yet buy into a system that has multiple tools in one family I love this hoover one power system because you can get nine products that share the same powerful Lithium-Ion battery,” said Emery.

To connect with Emery, click here.

To watch Emery’s complete interview, watch the video above.