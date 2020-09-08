Houston brewery shares perfect beer pairings with local restaurant dishes

HOUSTON – Nothing goes better with a humid Houston day than an ice cold beer, but do you know what foods go best with your brews? For a belated celebration of National Beer Lover’s Day (September 7), 8th Wonder Brewery President and Co-founder Ryan Soroka shares some insight into the art of beer pairing with delicious dishes from local restaurants.

From hoppy IPA’s to dark creamy stouts, beer offers a diverse range of styles to please every palette. Much like wine, some brews complement certain flavors in food better than others. Soroka partnered with local restaurants Vinny’s, Rodeo Goat and Jax Grill to present three beer and food pairings for Houstonians to try.

DOME FAUX’M - THROWBACK CREAM ALE

Food pairing: Vinny’s Bacon Sausage Pizza

Beer tasting notes: There’s a common misconception that cream ales are creamy, but this pre-Prohibition style brew is light, crisp & easy-drinking

Dish ingredients: Underbelly Pork & Bacon Sausage, black pepper, Parmesan sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parsley, chives and Korean red pepper

Why it works: You can never go wrong with beer and pizza, but the cream ale complements the meat and the heat on this slice perfectly

TEX - BLONDE

Food pairing: Rodeo Goat’s Marvin Zindler Burger

Beer tasting notes: Smooth and satisfying blonde ale that’s light and low-calorie

Dish ingredients: Applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, jalapeños, lettuce, fried onion, cheddar, pickle chutney and BBQ sauce

Why it works: This burger is jam packed with flavors, and blondes go great with all as they complement sweet, hot and spicy foods

COUGAR PAW - RED ALE

Food pairing: Jax Grill’s Southwestern Bowl

Beer tasting notes: Malt forward sweetness fades into a roasted, dry easy-sipping finish

Dish ingredients: Blackened chicken, rice, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado and cilantro vinaigrette

Why it works: The roasted sweet malt flavors of red ale pair perfectly with grilled meats like the blackened chicken and the mesquite grilled corn

BREWERY & RESTAURANT INFO