Watch local performance and speed painter Ange Hillz paint live

The world watched him quickly create a beautiful painting at the memorial service for George Floyd back in June, and now this local artist is bringing his amazing talent to Houston Life.

Whether it’s creating a piece of work that takes 4 minutes, or 3 hours, Ange Hillz is an incredible painter. Originally from Rwanda, Ange has called Houston home for the last ten years.

Ange has been painting for the majority of his life, crediting his brother as a major influence. He painted his first creation at only nine years old.

Ange’s paintings are vibrant, colorful masterpieces, that showcase his many different styles of painting.

His current collection of art work is called ‘Life In Colors,’ and you can find more about him at www.visualpaint.com