Houston-based gospel singing family finds strength in song to overcome COVID

HOUSTON – In tough times, faith and family are often the only thing that can help get you through. A true testament to that, The Jones Family Singers never gave up hope after five members of their family contracted COVID-19. Bishop Fred Jones Sr., his daughter Sabrina Freeman and the entire Jones Family shared their story and their music to help inspire others that may be struggling during the pandemic.

The Jones Family Singers kept the faith and hope alive after five members of their family contracted COVID-19. Bishop Fred Jones Sr., his daughter Sabrina Freeman and the entire Jones Family shared their story to help inspire others. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“To bring peace to troubled hearts, to let people know that every sickness is not a sentence unto death...We shared the same news with families all over the world,” said Jones.

Four of Jones’ daughters contracted COVID-19 before he tested positive. Slowly, each daughter began to recover and was able to leave the hospital, but Jones remained. Still, he remained hopeful.

“I knew I was going to die one day, but not that day,” said Jones. “We trust in God for all that he promised, that he’d never leave us nor forsake us.”

The Jones Family Singers kept the faith and hope alive after five members of their family contracted COVID-19. Bishop Fred Jones Sr., his daughter Sabrina Freeman and the entire Jones Family shared their story to help inspire others. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And soon enough, the entire family rejoiced as he made a full recovery and was able to return home with his loved ones. Now, they want others to know that no matter how harrowing the journey, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our daddy has taught us faith since we were real little, and we trust God,” said Freeman. “Through all our pain and through everything we had went through, this is how we make it.”

Sadly, a member of the Jones family, Kenneth Freeman-Jones, passed away from heart complications on Thursday, August 27. He was the eldest son of the Jones Family, a beloved brother, husband, father and talented musician. According to the family, he had a passion for their singing group and wanted them to continue spreading messages of joy and love.

Kenneth Freeman-Jones, passed away from heart complications on Thursday, August 27. He was the eldest son of the Jones Family, a beloved brother, husband father and talented musician. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“We’re doing it now, even with the death of our brother, we’re doing it through Christ. This is what he would want us to do,” said Freeman.

The Jones Family Singers will continue to share their inspiring story as well as their uplifting songs at a free virtual event called “Praise on the Green.” The event takes place via livestream this Saturday, September 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We decided to reach out to the whole world and nine other groups joined us to encourage the world,” said Jones. “All you have to do is have a cell phone, iPad, desktop or whatever, and you have the best seat in the house.”

The family is joining nine other groups to host a virtual concert to inspire hope and faith during the pandemic. The virtual concert will be held online on September 5. (KPRC)

For more info on “Praise on the Green” click here. To connect with the Jones family, visit their website.