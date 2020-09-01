Meet the Sugar Land mom delivering hope one pair of shoes at a time

HOUSTON – A Sugar Land woman is on a mission to help those in need this back-to-school season, one step at time.

Stacy Bourgeois, CEO and founder of Sole Loved, shared details on her inspiring non-profit and how we can help.

To watch Bourgeois’s complete interview watch the video below.

Bourgeois began collecting gently used shoes from friends and neighbors take to the homeless population in downtown Houston.

She then saw that same need right in her own backyard and decided to help.

Sole Loved was officially found in August of 2017 and they now work closely with teachers, nurses and social workers in schools across our area.

“Our primary focus now is to ensure that every child that needs a pair of shoes to attend school has one. We partner with Title 1 or low-income schools throughout Houston, but concentrate our efforts in Fort Bend County because that’s where we are located,” said Bourgeois, who explained how her non-profit works.

Sole loved (Sole Loved)

“Last year, we partnered with 26 schools across 6 districts. School nurses and social workers reach out to me when they identify a student in need, and I deliver the shoes. If there is a parent, grandparent or guardian that knows a kid in need, they can contact their school counselor or nurse to see if Sole Loved comes to their school,” she said.

Kid receives new shoes from Sole Loved (Sole Loved)

If you want to help Sole Loved, you can donate here.

They will also host a shoe drive where you can drop off new shoes.

Sole Loved (Sole Loved)

The event will happen Sunday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon at Greatwood Recreation Center

on 7225 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land.

You can also donate a pair of shoes from this Amazon wish list, and Sole Loved will receive them directly.