Beat Houston’s heat with these ‘spiked’ slushies for adults

HOUSTON – Looking for a cool sip to enjoy on the patio or by the pool this summer?
Take your favorite glass of wine and turn it into a refreshing, adult slushie.
Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her favorite (easy-to-make) summer cocktails, that are made with frozen wine and fresh fruit.
Cheers to that!
The recipes are simple, start by pouring wine in a plastic bag and freezing it overnight.
Here are some of combinations Tanji recommends.
Frosé With A Kick
Stella Rosa Ruby Grapefruit + strawberries + fresh lemon juice + sugar or agave
Perfect Peach Slushie
Layer Cake Sauvignon Blanc + peaches (or mangoes) + sugar (if needed)
Sensational Sangria Slushie
Don Simon Sangria + blackberries + whipped topping
Tanji’s Takeaways
Using fresh fruit is key for these drink recipes. Look for fruit that’s in season, like peaches and mangoes. Both offer a ton of flavor!
You can also add in your favorite ice cream or whipped topping for a creamier taste.
You can find more recipes like this on Tanji’s website.
