Beat Houston’s heat with these ‘spiked’ slushies for adults

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tanji Patton of 'Goodtaste with Tanji' shares 3 refreshing summer slushies on 'Houston Life.'
HOUSTON – Looking for a cool sip to enjoy on the patio or by the pool this summer?

Take your favorite glass of wine and turn it into a refreshing, adult slushie.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her favorite (easy-to-make) summer cocktails, that are made with frozen wine and fresh fruit.

Cheers to that!

The recipes are simple, start by pouring wine in a plastic bag and freezing it overnight.

Here are some of combinations Tanji recommends.

Frosé With A Kick

Stella Rosa Ruby Grapefruit + strawberries + fresh lemon juice + sugar or agave

Tanji Patton of 'Goodtaste with Tanji' shares her Frosé with a Kick cocktail.
Perfect Peach Slushie

Layer Cake Sauvignon Blanc + peaches (or mangoes) + sugar (if needed)

Tanji Patton of 'Goodtaste with Tanji' shares her Perfect Peach Slushie recipe.
Sensational Sangria Slushie

Don Simon Sangria + blackberries + whipped topping

Tanji Patton of 'Goodtaste with Tanji' shares her Sensational Sangria Slushie.
Tanji’s Takeaways

Using fresh fruit is key for these drink recipes. Look for fruit that’s in season, like peaches and mangoes. Both offer a ton of flavor!

You can also add in your favorite ice cream or whipped topping for a creamier taste.

Tanji Patton of 'Goodtaste with Tanji' shares her secret to making cocktails sweeter - adding ice cream!
You can find more recipes like this on Tanji’s website.

‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ airs Saturday/Sundays at 5:30 a.m. on KPRC 2.

