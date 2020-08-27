How the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas is helping animals after big storms

HOUSTON – While Houston managed to dodge the wrath of Hurricane Laura, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center inevitably gets an influx of animals after every major storm.

Brooke Yahney, who’s part of the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas Rehabilitation Team, gave us some great information and tips on how Houstonians can help when it’s time to bring wildlife in.

- Once it is safe to go outside after a storm, check under trees and inside fallen branches for babies that may have been blown out of the nest or waterlogged birds having trouble flying.

- Find a baby squirrel? Pick them up gently with a soft cloth and take them inside to dry off. Please do not give food or water. Once warm and dry, you can bring him or her to the wildlife center.

- Find a wet bird? Pick them up with a soft cloth and place them inside a ventilated box large enough for them to stand. Do not give any food or water. Once warm and dry, the bird should be released outside. If the bird is unable to fly, please bring him or her to the Wildlife Center.

If anyone has questions about native wildlife found after Hurricane Laura or any other big storm, leave a message at 713.861.9453, (WILD) or email info@wildlifecenteroftexas.org.