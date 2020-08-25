Remembering Houston real estate icon Gerald D. Hines and his 7 signature properties you can find in Texas

HOUSTON – Gerald D. Hines was known for his commitment to architectural excellence, superior engineering and integrity. Hines died on Saturday at the age of 95.

Born in Gary, Indiana on August 15, 1925, he had recently celebrated his 95th birthday. He graduated from Purdue University and received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Hines later received honorary doctorates from both Purdue and the University of Houston.

Hines at the time the Hines firm was founded in 1957 (Tim Connolly, Hines)

“His true love was building. Even though he designed air conditioning units, he went ahead and built buildings at the same time,” said Ann Becker with the Harris County Historical Society who shared insights oh Hines impact around the city and world.

“Gerald D. Hines brought innovation, excellence in design, the efficiency of construction and sustainability to the international real estate investment and development world as perhaps no builder of our time has done. No city (bears) his signature as clearly as does Houston and in Houston the Uptown / Galleria area is his grandest triumph,” said John Breeding, President of Uptown Houston, in a statement.

In 1985, Hines commissioned a fountain to be built within a park-like setting adjacent to the nearby Williams Tower. Once known as “The Water Fall” it was a 64-foot-high, semi-circular Postmodernist fountain located in the 2.77-acre park in the Uptown District.

The 64-foot-high wall at Waterwall Park in Houston is seen July 19, 2019.

In 2008 the City of Houston purchased the Waterwall and surrounding land from Hines and one year later, re-named the site to honor him for his many civic contributions.

“Mr. Hines went beyond single building architectural achievements to become the catalyst for creating community,” Breeding stated. “His individual buildings were grounded in beautiful and inviting green oasis, none as dramatic or as beloved by Houstonians as his namesake Gerald D. Hines Water Wall Park.”

Hines’s impacts on the Houston area and around the world will continue to live on through his company and the historical landmarks he built.

Here are seven signature properties in Texas developed by Gerald Hines.

Houston

JP Morgan Chase Tower

JP Morgan Chase Tower (Harris County Historical Society)

Address: 600 Travis, Houston

Location: The block bounded by Texas, Travis, Capitol and Milam streets

Architect: I. M. Pei & Partners

Building Details: 1,660,488 square feet, 75 floors, 1,002 feet tall

One Shell Plaza

Gerald D. Hines & E.G. Christianson (head of Shell's Houston operations at the time) with model of One Shell Plaza (Hines)

Address: 910 Louisiana Street, Houston

Location: The block bounded by Louisiana, McKinney, Walker and Smith streets

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Bricker + Cannady, 1993 renovation Kendall Heaton, 2012 renovation

Building Details: 1,228,160 square feet, 50 floors, 714 feet tall

Pennzoil Place

Gerald D. Hines at Pennzoil Place (Hines)

Address: 711 Louisiana Street, Houston

Location: The block bounded by Capitol, Rusk, Milam and Louisiana streets

Architect: Philip Johnson/John Burgee

Building Details: 1,409,713 square feet, 36 floors, 523 feet tall

The Galleria

(Simon)

Address: 5051 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

Location: Corner of Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer Road

Architect: Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum

Building Details: 788,000 square feet, 3 floors

Williams Tower

Williams Tower (Harris County Historical Society)

Address: 2800 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

Location: Located at the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and West Alabama Street across from The Galleria

Architect: Philip Johnson/John Burgee

Building Details: 1,482,384 square feet, 64 floors

Dallas

Galleria

Dallas Galleria (Hines)

Address: 13355 Noel Road, Suite 250, Dallas, TX

Location: Northeast corner of the LBJ Freeway and the Dallas Parkway

Architect: Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum

Building Details: 2,064,000 square feet, 4 floors

One Victory Park

One Victory Park, located in Dallas, TX (Hines)

Address: 2323 Victory Avenue, Dallas, TX

Architect: BOKA Powell

Building Details: 445,000 square feet, 17 floors