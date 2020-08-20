This Houston lawyer is the star of Netflix’s hit show ‘Indian Matchmaking’

HOUSTON – “Indian Matchmaking” is one of Netflix’s most popular dating shows of 2020. And since there’s always a Houston connection, a local lawyer has become the star of the docuseries by staying true to herself in her quest to find love.

Her name is Aparna Shewakramani, and she talked to Houston Life about her experience on the show and her new-found fame.

“I just soak in the positivity. There’s so much to take in and especially because the show launched globally, so for me, I made the quick decision to focus on the good, forget all the bad. I don’t have time for it. I’m working full time as a lawyer; I have my travel company and I’m doing press day and night. I do most of my Asian press from 9 p.m. to midnight every night and then I’m starting the European press by 7 a.m.,” said Shewakramani.

“Indian Matchmaking” follows matchmaker Sima Taparia while she sets up meetings for her clients looking for love and marriage.

Shewakramani, a 35-year old lawyer with a passion for travel, was one of Sima’s clients.

“From the taping itself, I learned that dating is the same, whether or not Sima auntie matches you up, or someone else, the first date is always awkward,” said the founder of My Golden Balloon.

“What’s interesting also is seeing the after-effects of people learning about my culture culture and the South Asian diaspora, and the voice we actually do have in the arranged marriage process,” she said.

After the show debuted on Netflix last month it quickly became a global success attracting far beyond an Indian audience and sparking memes and comments about Shewakramani criteria for what she likes and dislikes in a partner, including sense of humor.

“A lot of men who think they’re funny when you’re on a date with them, they expect you to laugh at their jokes and they’re not funny. If I want to go to a comedy show and listen to an expert and enjoy it, I’ll pay for a ticket. I don’t need to date that man. I’m more than happy to pay for a ticket for a good comedy show,” she said.

However, according to Shewakramani, the show didn’t capture her vibe or her personality.

“Not at all. That’s not me. But that’s the fun version, and I think it made for good television. People obviously enjoyed it and that’s what’s important with TV and entertainment but that’s what it is, it’s entertainment,” she said.

“They taped me for hundreds of hours and this is an hour of it that you guys are seeing. They’re definitely portraying a very stubborn or straitlaced lawyer and that’s not really me in life, but it fit the archetype they needed for the show,” said Shewakramani, who was followed by the cameras in her home with her family and throughout various dates around the Houston area.

