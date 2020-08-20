Houston doctor shares safety precautions for kids going back to school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Many districts are heading back to school this week. For those returning to in-person learning in the classroom, there are things to remember to help keep students safe and healthy. Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and UT Health, explains how simple precautions, like always wearing a suitable and well fitted face mask, using proper social distancing and washing their hands and/or using hand sanitizer during the day can help protect them at school. For more information or to connect with Dr. Chang, click here or call 713-222-CARE.