Daniella Correa on new project to help families battling cancer

HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen Daniella Correa, supporting her husband Carlos Correa during Astros games, or you have seen her videos on social media as a lifestyle and beauty blogger.
But she’s stepping into a new role to help underserved childhood cancer patients through the Correa Family Foundation where she serves as Vice-President.
She shared more details about their efforts ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month happening in September.
Daniella helped design a butterfly locket in honor of Cameron Gooch, a 10-year-old Houston Astros fan that was given the honorary player number of 17 as a mark of respect for his brave battle with cancer.
The couple became close friends with Cameron, before he tragically passed away on November 2018.
The limited-edition Essence Rose Gold Butterfly Surprise Locket from Fabergè is available at their store in The Galleria.
10% of proceeds from the sale of each piece will go to the Correa Family Foundation, and 10% on any sales within the Houston boutique will also be given to the foundation when clients mention The Correa Family Foundation before Dec. 31.
