Daniella Correa on new project to help families battling cancer

HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen Daniella Correa, supporting her husband Carlos Correa during Astros games, or you have seen her videos on social media as a lifestyle and beauty blogger.

But she’s stepping into a new role to help underserved childhood cancer patients through the Correa Family Foundation where she serves as Vice-President.

She shared more details about their efforts ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month happening in September.

Daniella helped design a butterfly locket in honor of Cameron Gooch, a 10-year-old Houston Astros fan that was given the honorary player number of 17 as a mark of respect for his brave battle with cancer.

Cameron Gooch and Astros players (Correa Family Foundation)

The couple became close friends with Cameron, before he tragically passed away on November 2018.

Daniella Correa and Cameron Gooch (Correa Family Foundation)

The limited-edition Essence Rose Gold Butterfly Surprise Locket from Fabergè is available at their store in The Galleria.

Daniella Correa (Fabergè)

10% of proceeds from the sale of each piece will go to the Correa Family Foundation, and 10% on any sales within the Houston boutique will also be given to the foundation when clients mention The Correa Family Foundation before Dec. 31.

For more details, click here.