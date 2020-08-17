This Houstonian has the incredible ability to communicate with any animal

HOUSTON – Have you ever wondered what your pet is trying to tell you?

Animal communicator, Ali Katz shares how to develop a deeper relationship with our pets through meditation.

We even get the 411 on the inner thoughts of our adorable Tex, and Courtney’s sweet pup, Oscar.

But first, we want you to get to know Ali, a little better.

ALI KATZ

Has taught meditation for 6 years

Has written 3 books: “Hot Mess to Minful Mom” series

Has 2 boys

Has 2 dogs: Lacy and Gizmo who are both rescues

Has been an animal communication for 1 year

Can talk to any kind of animal

Has spoken to dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs and even a gecko

ANIMAL COMMUNICATION

Ali randomly received an email regarding an animal communication class and decided to sign up, but ended up having to cancel. She received the same email a year later and signed up once again, this time going through with it. She was always interested in mediumship but never thought about talking to animals. During her first class she communicated with an animal and it felt very natural. She knew that’s what she was meant to do.

ANIMALS THOUGHTS

Ali works with animals that are alive and in spirit. People feel more connected with their pets after a session because they now know what their pets want and need. No topic is off limits. Ali helps people communicate better with their pets regarding behavior and physical issues as well.

HOW IT WORKS

A pet parent books a session The pet parent sends Ali a picture of their pet and basic info, (age, name, sex) and a list of questions they want her to ask. She then meditates in order to hear and see the information the animal is sending her She starts asking questions with her eyes closed Next, writes down anything she sees or hears Finally, has a phone call with the parent to review all info

Check out the full segment clip above to find out what her session was like with Tex and Oscar!