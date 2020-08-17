Houston interior designer Paul Brockman shares 5 ways to elevate your space

HOUSTON – From accessories to lighting and wallpaper, when it comes to design even the smallest changes can make a big impact.

Over the past week, interior designer Paul Brockman and his team have been working hard to update the look of the Houston Life studio.

Brockman shares five easy ways to elevate any living space.

Add wallpaper

Change out the wallpaper—or add wallpaper (even as an accent wall). Not only changes color, but adds texture and pattern.

Lighting

Adding light and being able to control it with dimmers is a huge change and allows flexibility to go from bright task light when you need it to more calm, ambient light for the evening.

New stain on the wood accents

Brockman sanded down all of that dark wood and put a light walnut stain to brighten up the set and make it pop. That dark wood absorbed all of the lightings and looked dull—now with a lighter finish, the entire set looks fresh and updated.

Accessories

Less is more. Brockman did quite an edit, especially in the kitchen area. Brockman moved on from all of the primary, bright colors. The new photo for the Houston skyline was the color inspiration to dress the kitchen. By pulling out those deep blues and neutral roses and pinks, we not only highlighted the Houston skyline but unified the space.

Update the furniture you already have

For more information, you can visit his website at paulbrockman.com.