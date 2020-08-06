Country singer Kameron Ross talks about his journey to “America’s Got Talent”

HOUSTON – For 15 seasons, we have been watching and rooting for the contestants on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” especially our hometown acts.

Singers like Christina Wells, Kechi Okwuchi and recently Houston’s own, comedian Michael Yo have all been on the AGT stage.

And now there’s another voice to add to that list… country singer Kameron Ross!

Ross made his debut on the show a few weeks ago with a memorable moment during the audition round.

Country singer Kameron Ross talks about his experience on "America's Got Talent." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Simon Cowell stopped him during his performance and requested he sing acapella and really stand out with his performance.

It’s was a nerve-wracking experience to say the least for the Houston native.

“I just remember standing there and I couldn’t remember the lyrics to the song, until I remember that first word and as soon as I remember that, it just all came out and all my nerves were kind of settled after that,” said Ross.

He pulled through that performance and earned approval from all three judges to get to the next round of the show.

“Your voice is absolutely amazing, and we are so proud of you,” said Courtney Zavala, co-host of “Houston Life.”

Houston Life's Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala chat with country singer Kameron Ross. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Country music runs deep for Ross.

He recalls his first concert was seeing Shania Twain perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Ross grew up in the Oak Forest area and thinks fondly on his hometown and all the support he has here.

“I love my Houston Life and everybody there, and my family’s been one of my biggest supporting systems that I could ever have.”

Country singer Kameron Ross shares a sweet moment with his mother. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Through the years, Ross found some success with his country music career.

He even had an album that was produced by TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang called “When I’m Done Lovin’ You.”

He also performed at local concerts and on big stages, like Houston’s own ‘A Day In The Country’ Music Fest.

At that time, it seemed he had everything going for him, but something still just didn’t feel right about it all.

He soon realized he need to walk away from music for a little bit to become more in tune with who he was as a person.

Ross found his way back to the stage as an openly gay artist.

Country singer Kameron Ross and his partner, Lio backstage at "America's Got Talent." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I can now say that I am loving who I am as a person, that I am completely open with who I am as a person, and want to kind of really do it in this country music industry, and kind of prove to myself, and to the world that you know this is possible, and you know, there shouldn’t be any reason anybody should not stick to who they are as a person and go for their dreams.”

Watch "America's Got Talent" on NBC. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ross will join the other acts for the live shows starting next Tuesday night on NBC.

