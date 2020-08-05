Lunch and snack recipes for a healthy back-to-school

HOUSTON – With back-to-school just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll feed your kids when they study at home.

But to take the stress off your weekdays, registered dietitian Mia Syn with Nutrition by Mia, shared five healthy and tasty make-ahead lunches and snack boxes that are easy to prepare.

“Back-to-school might look a little different this year, but no matter the circumstances, we always need healthy and delicious meal and snacks that are both kid and adult friendly,” said Syn, who recommends building healthy snack boxes around fruits and veggies and preparing meals in a jar for time-saving convenience.

Snack Boxes – 3 ways:

Elevated Cheese and Cracker Snack Box

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup green grapes

• 1/3 cup red grapes

• 1/3 cup cucumber, sliced

• 1/3 cup cherry tomatoes

• 1/3 cup cheddar cheese crisps

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a snack box or snack plate.

Rainbow-Stuffed Veggie Snack Box

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

• 1 cup mini bell pepper, sliced in half with membranes and seeds removed

• 1 cup celery, sliced

• 1 tablespoon edamame hummus

• 1 tablespoon yellow lentil hummus

• 1 tablespoon black bean hummus

• 1 tablespoon garlic hummus

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a snack box or snack plate.

Sweet and Salty Snack Box

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced

• 1 small banana, sliced

• 1/3 cup pretzels

• 1/4 cup peanut butter pretzel nuggets

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a snack box or snack plate.

Mason Jar Meals – 2 ways:

Plant-Protein Summer Pasta Salad In A Jar

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces pasta

• 1/4 cup red onion, diced

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

• 1/2 cup cucumber, chopped

• 1 cup small broccoli florets

• 12 ounces meatless meatballs

Dressing:

• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoon coconut avocado oil or coconut oil

• 1 teaspoon basil

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

2. Add red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and broccoli. Toss to combine.

3. Cook meatballs according to package instructions and transfer to the mixing bowl. Toss to combine.

4. In another large mixing bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Pour over pasta salad and toss once more. Divide pasta among 4-6 mason jars.

Whole Grain Fruit Parfait In A Jar

Serves: 3

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

• 16 ounces. plain low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese

• 1 cup blueberries

• 1 cup strawberries, sliced

• 3 healthy whole grains bars

Directions:

1. Divide yogurt or cottage cheese among three wide-mouthed jars. Top with fruit.

2. Chop up bars into bite-sized pieces and top each jar.

Recipes provided by Mia Syn.

