SUN PROTECTION 101: Houston Dermatologist shares her picks for best sunscreens

HOUSTON – If you’re spending any time outdoors in this summer heat, it’s always important to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

But what type of sunscreen should you use when there’s so many options available?

Dermatologist, Dr. Sherry Ingraham, breaks down her picks for the best SPF products to protect yourself and your family.

“If you’re going to the beach or to the pool with your kids, always start that first layer of the day with a cream or a lotion; that has a better coverage. And throughout the day, spray is your reapplication, because it’s so easy,” said Ingraham, who also recommends looking at the number.

“All sunscreens for adults or children should be 30 or higher, and according to new FDA recommendation it should not be above SPF 60 on the label. Above 60 it’s not going to hurt you, but it’s high enough, “said Ingraham, who shared great products and tips for optimum protection.

1. SUNSCREEN

Product: EltaMD UV Spray Broad-Spectrum

Available: here

PRO TIP: Cover yourself. About a full shot glass to cover your entire body. The reason that people get sunburned is because they don’t apply enough, and they don’t reapply often.

2. DRUGSTORE SUNSCREEN

Product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 45

Available: here

PRO TIP: Sunscreen always goes before make-up.

3. SUNSCREEN FOR KIDS

Product: La Roche Posay Anthelios Sunscreen

Available: here

PRO TIP: Limit children’s sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and reapply sunscreen every couple of hours, and even more often if children are in the water. No sunscreen labels can any longer say “waterproof”, they can only say “water resistant” for up to 80 minutes. So, the key is reapplying.

4. LIP SUNSCREEN

Product: EltaMD lip balm broad spectrum

Available: here

PRO TIP: Reapplication is important because lips often don’t hold onto sunscreen for long.

5. POWDER SUNSCREEN

Product: ISDIN UV mineral brush

Available: here

PRO TIP: SPF powders can allow for a no-fuss touch that may boost your level of sun protection.

