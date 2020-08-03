SUN PROTECTION 101: Houston Dermatologist shares her picks for best sunscreens

HOUSTON – If you’re spending any time outdoors in this summer heat, it’s always important to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.
But what type of sunscreen should you use when there’s so many options available?
Dermatologist, Dr. Sherry Ingraham, breaks down her picks for the best SPF products to protect yourself and your family.
“If you’re going to the beach or to the pool with your kids, always start that first layer of the day with a cream or a lotion; that has a better coverage. And throughout the day, spray is your reapplication, because it’s so easy,” said Ingraham, who also recommends looking at the number.
“All sunscreens for adults or children should be 30 or higher, and according to new FDA recommendation it should not be above SPF 60 on the label. Above 60 it’s not going to hurt you, but it’s high enough, “said Ingraham, who shared great products and tips for optimum protection.
1. SUNSCREEN
View this post on Instagram
EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ is a mineral sunscreen specially formulated for active lifestyles. There are so many ways to incorporate activity into your daily lives and wearing sunscreen should be a part of them all! Visit our stories to see some ways to be active during this time of uncertainty. #eltamd #sunscreen #eltamdgetactive #uvactive @dee_eltamdatx
Product: EltaMD UV Spray Broad-Spectrum
Available: here
PRO TIP: Cover yourself. About a full shot glass to cover your entire body. The reason that people get sunburned is because they don’t apply enough, and they don’t reapply often.
2. DRUGSTORE SUNSCREEN
Product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 45
Available: here
PRO TIP: Sunscreen always goes before make-up.
3. SUNSCREEN FOR KIDS
View this post on Instagram
Take your healthy skin regimen to the next level with #MySkinTrack UV Sensor & #Anthelios sunscreen! 😎 The first ever battery-free wearable UV sensor and its companion app measure your exposure to environmental aggressors including UV, pollution, pollen and humidity. They provide personalized advice and product recommendations to help improve your healthy skin habits. #DigitalHealth #HealthySkin
Product: La Roche Posay Anthelios Sunscreen
Available: here
PRO TIP: Limit children’s sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and reapply sunscreen every couple of hours, and even more often if children are in the water. No sunscreen labels can any longer say “waterproof”, they can only say “water resistant” for up to 80 minutes. So, the key is reapplying.
4. LIP SUNSCREEN
View this post on Instagram
❤️LIP PROTECTION❤️ . Happy Friday! Want a product that will simultaneously moisturize, soothe, AND protect your lips from the sun?? I have the perfect product for you! The lips are often forgotten, but need protection just as much, if not more than, the rest of your face. This Elta MD lip balm has an SPF of 31 and is water resistant for 80 minutes. It also leaves your lips feeling soft, and has a nice minty feel when you put it on. Thank you, @eltamdskincare!! . . . . #Skin #SkinCare #SkinTips #Esthetician #Aesthetician #NashvilleEsthetician #NashvilleAesthetician #FutureEsthetician #EstheticianInTraining #ProductJunkie #SkinCareProducts #Sunscreen #Suncare #SunProtection #LipBalm #LipSunscreen #SPF #Lips #LipSPF #Elta #EltaMD #EltamdLipBalm
Product: EltaMD lip balm broad spectrum
Available: here
PRO TIP: Reapplication is important because lips often don’t hold onto sunscreen for long.
5. POWDER SUNSCREEN
Product: ISDIN UV mineral brush
Available: here
PRO TIP: SPF powders can allow for a no-fuss touch that may boost your level of sun protection.
To see Ingraham’s complete interview and tips, watch the video above.
To connect with Ingraham, click here.