Explore Indian culture with Bollywood dancing in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Life hosts, Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala learn the basics of Bollywood dancing with a virtual lesson.

Bollywood combines the city of Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay) with Indian film culture or “Hollywood.”

Basically, the films are more like musicals and feature big dance numbers that become very popular with fans.

Whether it’s a love story or comedy, Bollywood really encompasses a wide range of categories.

“It just depends on the mood, the emotion, whatever it is, and we’ll have anything from Indian classical dance to hip-hop to contemporary, so Bollywood is really like an infusion of a lot of different styles of dance,” says Tina Bose-Kumar, the artistic director for INFUSED Performing Arts.

Ten years ago, Bose-Kumar and her husband started INFUSED Performing Arts.

The studio offers Bollywood dance and fitness classes, competition dance teams and performance groups for weddings and other special events.

In fact, you might have seen them performing during half-time at a Houston Rockets game.

They work with students of all ages, kids and adults.

Because of Covid-19, they now offer dance and fitness classes online to help people stay active in their homes during Quarantine.

“We’re teaching even private classes, so it just moved everything online, and it’s still the same feel and you still get the same joy from it. It’s just virtual now,” Bose-Kumar explains.

They have a special offer for Houston Life viewers.

New virtual clients can mention “Houston Life” to get one week of free virtual fitness classes or 50% off the first month of virtual dance classes.

To connect with INFUSED Performing Arts or to learn more, click here.