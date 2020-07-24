How to get one-on-one time with your favorite Houston chefs for a good cause

HOUSTON – If you’ve ever wanted to ask your favorite chef or food expert about recipes or cooking tips, you’re in luck because now you can -- and it’s all for a good cause.

Gaeleen Quinn, founder of Ask Chefs Anything, shared details on a celebrity auction that will help restaurant workers right here in Houston.

This initiative started in New York, but it was brought to Houston, where the hospitality industry has also taken a severe hit due to the COVID-19 closures, leaving many workers without a job.

“Many people were able to collect unemployment benefits but really the immigrant community was not really necessarily able to get some of the help provided by the government, and we realized that as a community, we really have to get together and do something,” said Quinn, who’s glad to extend this online auction to the Bayou City where they expect to raise at least $15,000 to support hundreds of vulnerable households local to Houston through non-profit organization Southern Smoke Foundation.

“It’s already showing that Houston is a big foodie community and also a very generous one,” said Quinn about the great response of Ask Chefs Anything, where you bid for your chance to win a 30 minute virtual conversation with big names in the culinary world.

July 23rd-26th I'll be taking part in the #AskChefsAnything auction, aiming to raise awareness and funds for the immigrant workforce of our country's restaurants. Go bid on a Zoom call with me! The money raised will support vulnerable households in Houston https://t.co/2doGYb22cj pic.twitter.com/MjqYFlrdgh — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) July 22, 2020

Some of the Houston’s most beloved chefs included in the auction are: Hugo Ortega, of Xochi and Hugo’s; Rebecca Masson, of Fluff Bake Bar; Ronnie Killen, of Killen’s BBQ, Chris Williams, of Lucille’s; Christine Ha, of The Blind Goat; Justin Yu of Theodore Rex; Ford Fry, of La Lucha, and Aaron Bludorn, who competed on the first season of Netflix’s The Final Table.

However, if those big names in the restaurants business aren’t enough, local personalities like rapper Bun B and Houston Life’s host, Derrick Shore are also participating.

The auction is happening now, through Sunday, July 26.

To bid for your favorite chef or local personality, click here.