Rooftop Cinema Club’s Drive-In at Sawyer Yards a perfect way to be social, and socially distant

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club’s “Drive-In at Sawyer Yards” is a great way to enjoying a contact-free movie experience.
Movies are shown on a 100-ft screen projected on silos, and you can find the audio on dedicated FM radio stations.
Guests have the option to bring their own snacks, order concessions from Rooftop Cinema Club, or food from on-site food trucks…which is all done online for a safe, contact-less, experience.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the first showings each night starting at 8:30 p.m., and 30 minutes prior for the 11 p.m. showings.
Masks are required for any time you step out of your vehicle.
Get tickets and information, HERE.
Here is the latest movie lineup they just released for August:
August 3 The Princess and The Frog (Community Screening)/Dreamgirls
August 4 Dazed and Confused/Fast Times at Ridgemont High
August 5 Shrek 2/Texas Chainsaw Massacre
August 6 Spies in Disguise/Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
August 7 Jurassic Park/Poetic Justice
August 8 Guardians of The Galaxy/Saturday Night Fever
August 9 Monsters Inc./Die Hard
August 10 Singin' In the Rain (Community Screening)/Drumline
August 11 Coco/Meet the Parents
August 12 Beetlejuice/The Conjuring
August 13 Grease/Crazy Rich Asians
August 14 Captain Marvel/Friday
August 15 The Goonies/Twister
August 16 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off/The Wood