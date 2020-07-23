Rooftop Cinema Club’s Drive-In at Sawyer Yards a perfect way to be social, and socially distant

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club’s “Drive-In at Sawyer Yards” is a great way to enjoying a contact-free movie experience.

Movies are shown on a 100-ft screen projected on silos, and you can find the audio on dedicated FM radio stations.

Guests have the option to bring their own snacks, order concessions from Rooftop Cinema Club, or food from on-site food trucks…which is all done online for a safe, contact-less, experience.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the first showings each night starting at 8:30 p.m., and 30 minutes prior for the 11 p.m. showings.

Masks are required for any time you step out of your vehicle.

Get tickets and information, HERE.

Here is the latest movie lineup they just released for August:

August 3 The Princess and The Frog (Community Screening)/Dreamgirls

August 4 Dazed and Confused/Fast Times at Ridgemont High

August 5 Shrek 2/Texas Chainsaw Massacre

August 6 Spies in Disguise/Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

August 7 Jurassic Park/Poetic Justice

August 8 Guardians of The Galaxy/Saturday Night Fever

August 9 Monsters Inc./Die Hard

August 10 Singin' In the Rain (Community Screening)/Drumline

August 11 Coco/Meet the Parents

August 12 Beetlejuice/The Conjuring

August 13 Grease/Crazy Rich Asians

August 14 Captain Marvel/Friday

August 15 The Goonies/Twister

August 16 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off/The Wood