Cheez-its and wine?! Ditch the typical wine and cheese plate for these 5 fun pairings

HOUSTON – You can’t go wrong with the combination of wine and comfort food. Whether you’re looking to pair your next glass of vino with a meal or just an afternoon snack. Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV has some fun blends to try.

Let’s start with the snacks

Tanji says you can really elevate your next snack attack with some wine and cheese crackers.

She says “Cheez-It” Baked Snack Crackers actually pair well with a lot of wines.

“They are good with a chardonnay, they’re good with a sparkling, they’re good with a pinot noir, because you really get some of the cheese flavors,” Tanji explains.

In general, she recommends “Cheez-its” pair better with white wine, but they’re also great with a cold beer.

Here are some of her other recommendations for wine and comfort food pairings

A bacon cheeseburger paired with a glass of Clos de los Siete - Malbec Blend.

A mac ‘n cheese grilled cheese sandwich with JCB Crémant de Bourgogne. Get the recipe here.

Dinner made easy with a chicken tender salad (pro-tip: use H-E-B’s frozen chicken strips), served with Luna di Luna Pinot Grigio.

And, for dessert - try Tanji’s take on a chocolate coffee cake. Get the recipe here.

For chocolates, she pairs Sagelands Dark Shadow Cabernet or San Antonio Winery Cardinale RSV (a sweeter wine).

