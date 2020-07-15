LIFE HACK: 5 tips to make your produce last longer

HOUSTON – Don’t let your produce go to waste! If you find yourself throwing out tons of produce week after week, because it’s not staying fresh, you’re probably not storing it correctly.
Luckily, we’re sharing simple tricks to help you get the most out of your next grocery trip. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French has the solutions to help us cut back on food waste and save money.
B A N A N A S #momhint Going brown too quickly? Keep them longer by wrapping the top of the bunch with plastic wrap. 🍌
Keeping Produce Fresh Tips
- Use cellophane wrap to cover the banana stem tightly
- Wrap tin foil tightly around celery to help it last up to a month in the fridge
- Store tomatoes stem up outside of the fridge to avoid bruising
- Store your potatoes and onions separately in a cool, dark place
- Apples need to be kept dry to store well