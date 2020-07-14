Here’s the one tool you absolutely need to get those perfect beach waves at home

HOUSTON – Looking for some hair inspiration for your next Zoom call meeting?

Joseph Maine, a celebrity hair stylist, recommends using Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Jumbo to get perfect beach waves at home.

He clamps sections around the face and then smooths them out for a fun, wavy look.

It’s also a great way to cover-up an overgrown haircut.

“A wavy look is going to kind of mask the fact that your haircut’s grown out.”

Joseph Maine, celebrity hair stylist, shares how to get perfect beachy waves at home. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Joseph also shared some easy hacks to remember when getting ready for a virtual meeting.

Got flat hair?

Joseph recommends boosting volume by strategically placing a clip in the back of your head to push up the hair. Just don’t go out in public like that! This tip is strictly for Zoom calls.

Add a headband

Cover up roots by concealing them with a cute headband. It’s stylish, yet functional!

Joseph recommends these Trademark Beauty Headbands.

For more hair styling tips and tricks, follow Joseph on Instagram or visit his website.