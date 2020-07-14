Here’s the one tool you absolutely need to get those perfect beach waves at home

HOUSTON – Looking for some hair inspiration for your next Zoom call meeting?
Joseph Maine, a celebrity hair stylist, recommends using Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Jumbo to get perfect beach waves at home.
He clamps sections around the face and then smooths them out for a fun, wavy look.
It’s also a great way to cover-up an overgrown haircut.
“A wavy look is going to kind of mask the fact that your haircut’s grown out.”
Joseph also shared some easy hacks to remember when getting ready for a virtual meeting.
Got flat hair?
Joseph recommends boosting volume by strategically placing a clip in the back of your head to push up the hair. Just don’t go out in public like that! This tip is strictly for Zoom calls.
Add a headband
Cover up roots by concealing them with a cute headband. It’s stylish, yet functional!
Joseph recommends these Trademark Beauty Headbands.
For more hair styling tips and tricks, follow Joseph on Instagram or visit his website.