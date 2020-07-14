Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day with this simple bacon mac & cheese bites recipe

HOUSTON – Happy National Mac & Cheese Day everyone!

There are so many different ways to make this dish, but Lauren Kelly is showing us the recipe for BACON mac and cheese bites, (OKAY YUM!) that we found on the Gunny Sack.

What you’ll need:

12 slices of precooked bacon

2 1/2 cups of prepared mac and cheese (of your choice)

1/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs

muffin pan

cooking spray

shredded cheese

The instructions:

1. Line a greased muffin pan with slices of precooked bacon.

2. Divide the macaroni and cheese between the cups in the muffin pan.

3. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

5. Sprinkle shredded cheese on each cup.

6. Allow the bacon mac and cheese cups to set and cool a bit in the pan before removing them.

7. ENJOY!

Fine more info on the recipe, HERE.