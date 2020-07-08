Remembering the G7 Summit held at Rice University 30 years ago

HOUSTON – On July 9, 1990, seven world leaders stood in front of Lovett Hall at Rice University, for the 16th G7 Economic Summit.

Known as the “Group of Seven,” G7 consisted of seven industrialized nations including France, West Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and the President of the European Commission.

G7 members walk through the Sallyport of Lovett Hall at Rice University (Rice University)

The 16th G7 Summit, which began in 1975 was held on the campus of Rice University from July 9th through July 11th, it’s purpose was to provide a venue for the non-communist powers to come together and address economic concerns.

G7 members meeting in the Founders Room at Rice University (Rice University)

Former Houston congressman and U.S. President George H. W. Bush, welcomed the “Group of Seven” which included Brian Mulroney, Prime Minister of Canada; Francois Mitterand, President of France; Helmut Kohl, Chancellor of West Germany; Giulio Andreotti; Prime Minister of Italy; Toshiki Kaifu, Prime Minister of Japan; Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; and Jacques Delors, President of the European Commission.

G7 members walking on the “inner loop” at Rice University (Rice University)

According to the Houstorian Calendar, it’s believed barbecue and “not-so-great stereotypes” of Texas were featured on the opening day of the summit.

The summit has been hosted by the United States six times since 1975 and Houston was the only city from Texas to host the event. There is a memorial of the G7 Summit on the grounds of Rice University near Herring Hall. Seven stone blocks represent the seven nations that participated in the meetings.

