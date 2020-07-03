Fourth of July: Hosting a socially distant barbecue? Here’s 5 recipes that can be served in individual cups

HOUSTON – Entertaining for the Fourth of July will look a little different this year.

Whether you’re hunkering down at home or hosting a small (socially distant) gathering, we’ve got some ideas to inspire your next party menu with Tim Laird, America’s CEO – that’s Chief Entertaining Officer.

Tim recommends serving everything ready-to-go in individual cups, so guests can choose the items they want without touching or sharing serving utensils.

1. EASY MARGARITA

Tim Laird, America's CEO - that’s Chief Entertaining Officer shares his tips for hosting a socially distant Fourth of July party. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

In a rocks glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila

3 ounces lemonade

Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

TRY THIS TWIST: Make a patriotic ice cube

Pour lemonade into ice cube trays, top with raspberries and blueberries and then freeze.

2. REALLY EASY MARGARITAS

In a rocks glass with ice, add:

Jose Cuervo Ready-To-Drink Classic Margaritas or Sparkling Strawberry Margaritas

Garnish with a lime wedge.

KEEP THE BUG OUT OF DRINKS

Cover your cocktail with an upside-down cupcake wrapper. Add a hole in the center for your straw and enjoy the party!

3. TOMATO WATERMELON SALAD

Makes: 6 servings

3–4 medium heirloom tomatoes, assorted colors, cored and cut into ¾-inch chunks

1 small English cucumber, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 cup ¾-inch cubed yellow or red seedless watermelon flesh

¼ cup sliced red onion

1 tablespoon chopped mixed fresh basil and mint (or any herbs you prefer)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, watermelon, red onion, and herbs. Toss gently.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the tomato mixture and toss to coat evenly. Serve chilled.

Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.

4. BBQ IN A CUP

In the bottom of a cup add a large spoonful of your favorite baked beans. Top this with your favorite BBQ such as pulled pork or pulled chicken. Add a dollop of coleslaw, top with chives or crushed pork rinds and serve.

Note: You can use your own recipes to make the baked beans, BBQ and coleslaw or, to save time, buy these items pre-made.

5. DESSERT WITH A SHOW

Everyone loves a cool and refreshing Popsicle during the summer, but you can take it the next level by serving it in a bowl of dry ice (with adult supervision).

Just wait for the dry ice to dissipate (about 2-3 minutes) before inviting guests to take their individuals Popsicle cups out of the serving bowl.

For more entertaining tips, follow Tim on Facebook.