‘The Biggest Loser’ looking for potential contestants in the Houston area

HOUSTON – ‘The Biggest Loser’ is back for an all-new season, and if you’ve ever wanted to be a part of this life-changing show, now’s your chance! The BL team is looking for potential contestants in the Houston area.

Casting producer Holland Weathers has been with ‘The Biggest Loser’ for the last 15 seasons, and she’s here to give us some insight as to what they’ll be looking for.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they aren’t doing casting calls and auditions in person, but rather meeting with potential contestants remotely.

The new format of the show focuses on a holistic approach to health and wellness with an emphasis on long-term weight loss. The show tackles both the physical and mental side of losing weight.

‘Biggest Loser’ favorite Bob Harper is returning to host the series on the USA Network, along with the addition of two new trainers, Erica Lugo and Steve Cook.

If you’re interested in applying, click HERE.