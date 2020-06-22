BIG NEWS: KPRC 2’s Houston Life is moving to 3 p.m.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s HOUSTON LIFE, Houston’s no. 1-rated daytime lifestyle program, is making a bold move to weekday afternoons at 3:00 p.m. serving as the lead-in to KPRC 2 News at 4:00 p.m., starting Monday, August 17, 2020.

Co-hosted by three-time Emmy Award-winner Derrick Shore and former KPRC 2 anchor Courtney Zavala, HOUSTON LIFE has quickly become the city’s go-to program for honest and witty conversations about all things H-Town, including family, community, food, fashion, entertainment and of course, the perfect mixed drink to go with whatever you do.

During the recent COVD-19 pandemic, HOUSTON LIFE’s popularity exploded among viewers, consistently winning its time period against national programming and consistently outperforming all other locally produced lifestyle/talk shows.

“We’re so confident in the direction and growth of the show,” says KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “It’s an essential part of KPRC 2′s community-based brand, and the move to the coveted 3:00 p.m. time slot will provide viewers with a fresh, local perspective leading into our news at 4:00 p.m.”

Along with its new time slot, the HOUSTON LIFE team promises new elements for the show that will appeal to current viewers and newcomers alike.

Now in its fourth year, HOUSTON LIFE launched in August 2016 from its first studio in the Galleria. After two seasons the decision was made to build HOUSTON LIFE its own home inside the new, state-of-the-art KPRC-TV Channel 2 studios on the Southwest Freeway.