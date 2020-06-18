Dad-Approved: Whip up these delicious whiskey cocktails just in time for Father’s Day

HOUSTON – No bartender? No problem!

Father’s Day is right around the corner and we’re celebrating big by mixing up boozy drinks dad will love.

Balvenie Brand Ambassador, Naomi Leslie helps us raise a glass to dad.

Balvenie (Balvenie)

Check out her recipes below:

CARIBBEAN CASK “DAIQUIRI”

2 parts Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

¾ part Simple Syrup

1 part Fresh Lime Juice*

Combine ingredients, shake and serve.

#piratesofthecaribbeancask

TATTLETALE

1 ¼ parts Balvenie 12 DoubleWood

¾ parts Balvenie 14 Week of Peat

1 barspoon Honey

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Combine ingredients and stir. Serve on the rocks and garnish with a lemon twist and an orange twist.

LEARN MORE ABOUT NAOMI

Born in Massachusetts, Naomi Leslie earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, then moved to New York to begin her journey in the mixology industry. Her career began at the highly revered cocktail bar Dear Irving, where she rose through the ranks and worked with the management team to open a new bar, The Bennett. During her time at Dear Irving and The Bennett, Naomi also trained at Bobby Flay’s Bar Americain where she explored food and Scotch-specific pairings, piquing her initial interest in single malts. After years of honing her skills in the bartending and craft cocktail industry in New York, Naomi joined The Balvenie as the east coast US brand ambassador in 2018. She has taken part in a variety of cocktail training curricula across the country, including Tales of the Cocktail’s Cocktail Apprentice Program and Cocktails in the Country with Gaz Regan. Additionally, she has led tastings, workshops, seminars and dinners across the Eastern US, highlighting topics ranging from rare prestige variants, to new releases, to encouraging diversity and advocacy for women in the cocktail and whisky worlds. Her inventive cocktail creations have been featured in Forbes and Liquor.com, among others.

