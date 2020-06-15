Local couple creates fun and educational kids show ‘Nova Knows’

HOUSTON – After Houstonian Sam Robles lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasted no time moving on to his next big project. He used his skills as a video producer, and his girlfriend Ashley’s knowledge of being a pre-k teacher to create the kids show, ‘Nova Knows.’

‘Nova Knows’ is a fun and educational program for kids 3-7 years old, and is geared to help with distance learning.

The show is free on YouTube, and there are new episodes every Friday. The overall message is to convey to kids that they can be anything they want when they grow up.

'Nova Knows’ is free, but they do need help to continue doing it. Find more information at https://www.patreon.com/novaknows.