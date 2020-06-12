3-Ingredient cocktails to mix up from the comfort of your home

HOUSTON – Whether you’re planning a virtual happy hour or a date night for two this weekend, we’ve got you covered with 3-ingredient cocktails you can mix up from home.

U.S. Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador, Ashley Thomas helps us raise a glass with 2 simple recipes.

WHITE RUSSIAN

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part coffee liquor

1 part milk (dairy or non)

Combine all and stir in rocks glass.

BUNKERTINI

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part coffee liquor

1 part strong coffee

Combine all in shaker with ice, shake and strain into your fancy glass.

PRO TIPS

If you don’t have a jigger use a party cup. The bottom line equals one ounce. If you have a measuring spoon, use a tablespoon. (1 ounce = 2 tablespoons) You can use any milk you have at home, almond milk, dairy, etc. If you don’t have a bar spoon, use a regular spoon to float the milk on your cocktail.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ASHLEY

As the appointed Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Brand Ambassador, Ashley Thomas travels the country to share the story of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, the undisputed father of old-school tattooing, and the rum that bears his name. Ashley is originally from Connecticut but currently resides in San Diego, California. Ashley has held a number of positions in the liquor industry from bartending to collaborating on event activations. Never one to live inside the lines, Ashley’s bartending experience was not limited to simply slinging drinks behind the bar. Ashley has found herself mixing up cocktails for Alice Cooper in a golf cart, serving and courting Magic Johnson on a basketball court, and tended bar at the famous Buffalo Chip in Sturgis. Her passion for travel, old-school tattooing and storytelling transcends into Ashley’s role as a Sailor Jerry Ambassador. Some of her favorite work moments are simply the ability to walk into a true American bar, enjoy a Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum drink, hear stories from bar patrons and share the history of Norman Collins

For more recipes, visit sailorjerry.com or follow Ashley on Instagram. To order Sailor Jerry online, click here.