Spice up your salad with this spicy whole leaf Caesar

HOUSTON – If you’re trying to eat more lighter this summer, salads are a good way to go.

But let’s be real, it can get a bit boring just eating the same popular leafy green recipes all week.

However, a spice dressing and homemade croutons can make all the difference in the world.

Kyle Noonan with The Rustic, shared with us a tasty recipe that’s easy, affordable and full of flavor.

This recipe will be part of the menu at the new Rustic location opening this summer in Houston’s Uptown Park.

Check out the instructions below.

SPICY WHOLE LEAF CAESAR

TEXAS HOT CAESAR DRESSING

• 8 ounces mayonnaise

• 1 ounce roasted garlic, pureed

• 2 ounces extra virgin olive oil

• 2 ounces Parmesan Reggiano

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• ¼ teaspoon anchovy paste or fish sauce

• ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

• ¼ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

• 2 teaspoon chipotles in adobo, pureed

• ¼ teaspoon chiltepin chile, ground

CRUSHED CROUTONS

Use any bread heals or stale bread you have on hand and toast it in a 350 degree oven until golden brown and fully dried through. Allow to cool fully.

Pulse in a food processor until you achieve a mixture of fine and coarse pieces.

You will need 2 tablespoons of crushed croutons per serving (person).

PROCEDURE

Make the Texas hot Caesar dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stirring with a wire whisk until all ingredients are evenly mixed.

Wash and pat dry whole leaves or romaine and keep them refrigerated until needed.

For every 4 to 5 ounces of romaine leaves, use 4 ounces of Caesar Dressing. Evenly coat each leaf with dressing and layer the leaves on a plate, sprinkling the crushed bread on each layer for a total of 2 tablespoons of per serving (3 to 3 ½ oz of leaves).

Garnish with grated Parmesan and a lemon wedge.

TIP: Add chicken or salmon on top of the Romaine leaves.

Recipe provided by Kyle Noonan.