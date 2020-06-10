Centex Studies now has COVID-19 clinical trials

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Centex Studies will be evaluating potential new options for treating and preventing COVID-19 with their latest clinical trials.

If you qualify, you will receive access to the study medication at no cost, and compensation for study-related time and travel. No insurance is required.

To qualify you must be 18 years or older, and have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

Watch as Centex Studies’ Dr. Joe Pouzar gives more details on their new healthcare worker trials.

For more information give them a call at (281) 918-0048, or log onto centexstudies.com.